Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 2:50PM PDT until March 12 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 244 PM PDT, National Weather Service radar depicts persistent
rainfall over the High Deserts. Rainfall rates of up to 0.25
inches per hour are occurring. Isolated thunderstorms will produce
higher rates. Flooding in poor drainages and low lying areas will
continue across the High Deserts and especially near the
foothills. The rainfall will continue through 7 pm.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Big Bear City, Wrightwood,
Lucerne Valley, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Lake
Arrowhead, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and I-15 Between Victorville
And Barstow.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
