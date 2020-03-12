Flood Advisory issued March 12 at 2:50PM PDT until March 12 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 244 PM PDT, National Weather Service radar depicts persistent

rainfall over the High Deserts. Rainfall rates of up to 0.25

inches per hour are occurring. Isolated thunderstorms will produce

higher rates. Flooding in poor drainages and low lying areas will

continue across the High Deserts and especially near the

foothills. The rainfall will continue through 7 pm.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Big Bear City, Wrightwood,

Lucerne Valley, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Lake

Arrowhead, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and I-15 Between Victorville

And Barstow.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.