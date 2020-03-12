Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 2:57PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 256 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

El Centro, moving north at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Calipatria,

Heber, Alamorio and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 37 and 49.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 25.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 5 and 38.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.