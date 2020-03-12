Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 4:10PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong
thunderstorms over central Imperial County, moving slowly north
and northeast.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Holtville, Calipatria, Slab City, Bonds
Corner, Heber, Alamorio, Glamis and Wiest.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 38 and 57.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 43.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 22.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Localized
flooding can be expected. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments