Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 6:02PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 602 PM MST/602 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 13 miles west of Martinez Lake, moving north at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La

Paz, northwestern Yuma and northeastern Imperial Counties.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 64 and 70.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.