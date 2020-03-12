Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 3:43PM PDT until March 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches between 5000 to 6000 feet, 2 to 4

inches between 6000 to 7000 feet, and 3 to 6 inches above 7000

feet. Isolated totals up to 1 foot above 8000 feet.

* WHERE…Mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,

above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. Heavy wet snow could cause tree and powerline damage.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.