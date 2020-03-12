Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 9:15PM PDT until March 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 6

inches in the higher elevations above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,

above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. Heavy wet snow creates potential for downed

trees/powerlines. Snow totals so far this evening: 3 inches at

Wrightwood and Green Valley Lake, 4 inches at Snow Valley

Resort, 6.5 inches at Moonridge/Big Bear, and between 6 to 10

inches at Mountain High.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.