Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:43AM PDT until March 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow showers occurring. Plan on slippery road

conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches,

with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,

above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.