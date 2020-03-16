Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 1:27PM PDT until March 17 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall

as well. Total snow accumulations of trace to 2 inches between

4000-5500 ft, 2 to 4 inches between 5500-7000 ft…and 4 to 8

inches above 7000 ft are expected. Areas of south winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph…becoming southwest in the evening.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Through 2 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.