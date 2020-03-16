Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 1:27PM PDT until March 17 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,
including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall
as well. Total snow accumulations of trace to 2 inches between
4000-5500 ft, 2 to 4 inches between 5500-7000 ft…and 4 to 8
inches above 7000 ft are expected. Areas of south winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph…becoming southwest in the evening.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Through 2 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.