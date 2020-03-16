Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:20AM PDT until March 17 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,
including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall
as well. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with
localized amounts of 12 to 16 inches above 7500 feet, are
expected. Areas of south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph…becoming southwest in the evening.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Noon today to 2 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Comments