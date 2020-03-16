Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:20AM PDT until March 17 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall

as well. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with

localized amounts of 12 to 16 inches above 7500 feet, are

expected. Areas of south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph…becoming southwest in the evening.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Noon today to 2 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.