Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 7:42PM PDT until March 17 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

with chain controls likely. Total snow accumulations of trace to

2 inches between 4000-5500 ft, 2 to 4 inches between 5500- 7000

ft…and 4 to 8 inches above 7000 ft. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph…becoming southwest.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Through 2 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility in fog and blowing snow. As of 7 PM, Wrightwood had

a half inch of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.