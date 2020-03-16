Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:27PM PDT until March 17 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total

snow accumulations to 3 inches, with localized higher amounts,

are expected. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…6 PM today to 6 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.