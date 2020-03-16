Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 7:42PM PDT until March 17 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total
snow accumulations to 3 inches, with localized higher amounts.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.