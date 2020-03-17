Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 1:34PM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM

THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET…

* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. 4000 to 5000 feet, trace to 2

inches. Above 5000 feet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with

localized amounts up to 7 inches.

* WHERE…All mountain areas above 4000 feet in San Bernardino,

Riverside and San Diego counties.

* WHEN…5 AM Wednesday to 11 PM Thursday. Highest amounts

expected for San Diego County Wednesday morning into Wednesday

afternoon. Highest amounts in Riverside and San Bernardino

Counties Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including

during the evening commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for

reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.