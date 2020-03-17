Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 9:21PM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET…
* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. 4000 to 5000 feet, trace to 2
inches. Above 5000 feet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with
localized amounts up to 7 inches.
* WHERE…All mountain areas above 4000 feet in San Bernardino,
Riverside and San Diego counties.
* WHEN…5 AM Wednesday to 11 PM Thursday. Highest amounts
expected for San Diego County on Wednesday. Highest amounts in
Riverside and San Bernardino Counties will Wednesday afternoon
and again on Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions during
the evening commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced
visibilities at times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.