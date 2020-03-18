Special Weather Statement issued March 18 at 2:05PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 204 PM MST/204 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 9 miles north of Winterhaven, or 13 miles north of Yuma,

moving north at 35 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.