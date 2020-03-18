Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 10:00PM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up
to 8 inches above 7000 feet, are expected. Snow may
occasionally impact I-8 through the San Diego County mountains
as well as I- 15 through the Cajon Pass.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.