Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 2:12PM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up

to 8 inches above 7000 feet, are expected. Snow may

occasionally impact I-8 through the San Diego County mountains

as well as I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 4000 feet.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.