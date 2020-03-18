Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 2:25AM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM

THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute on Thursday. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 8

inches above 7000 feet, are expected.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 4500 feet.

* WHEN…5 AM today to 11 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.