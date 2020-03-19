Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:43PM PDT until March 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches are expected.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 4500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibility at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.