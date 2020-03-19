Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:20AM PDT until March 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to

5 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 4000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.