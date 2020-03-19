Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 9:31PM PDT until March 20 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the overnight commute. Additional snow
accumulations of one to three inches are expected.
* WHERE…Mountain areas mainly above 4500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibility at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.