Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 1:42PM PDT until March 23 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches between 6000 to 7000 feet, 4

to 8 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet, and 7 to 10 inches above

8000 feet with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains above

6000 feet.

* WHEN…3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.