Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 9:41PM PDT until March 23 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized

amounts up to 16 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains

above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.