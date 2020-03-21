Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 9:41PM PDT until March 23 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized
amounts up to 16 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains
above 6000 feet.
* WHEN…3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.