Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 1:02PM PDT until March 23 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree
branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches between 6000 to 7000 feet, 5 to 10 inches between 7000
and 8000 feet, and 10 to 15 inches above 8000 feet.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains
above 6000 feet. The higher snow totals will likely be in the
San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 1 PM Monday. Snow levels will start high, above
7000 feet, but will fall to about 5500 feet Monday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times. Heavy wet snow could cause tree and powerline damage.
There will also be gusty southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph at times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.