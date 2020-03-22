Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 8:34PM PDT until March 23 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree
branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches between 6000 to 7000 feet, 5 to 10 inches between 7000
and 8000 feet, and 10 to 15 inches above 8000 feet.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains
above 6000 feet. The higher snow totals will likely be in the
San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be above 7000 feet this
evening, falling to around 5500 feet Monday morning. Be prepared
for reduced visibility at times in blowing snow and fog.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.