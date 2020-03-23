Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:43AM PDT until March 23 at 1:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized

amounts up to 8 inches on higher peaks, are expected.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains

above 6000 feet. The higher snow totals will likely be in the

San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.