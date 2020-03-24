Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 10:01PM PDT until March 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute on Thursday. Tree branches
could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches,
with localized amounts up to 5 inches possible.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
mountains above 3500 feet, excluding the Santa Anas. Snow
could impact I-15 through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8
through the San Diego County mountains.
* WHEN…7 PM Wednesday to midnight Thursday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.