Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 1:12PM PDT until March 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree
branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of a trace
to 1 inch between 3500 and 4000 feet, 1 to 3 inches between 4000
and 5000 feet, and 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet are forecast.
West winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
from the ridge tops to the desert mountain slopes Wednesday
night into Thursday.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
mountains above 3500 feet, excluding the Santa Anas. Snow could
impact I-15 through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8 through the
San Diego County mountains.
* WHEN…7 PM Wednesday to midnight Thursday night. The highest
impact is forecast to occur Thursday afternoon through Thursday
evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for slippery travel and reduced
visibilities at times in snow and blowing snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Comments