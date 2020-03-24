Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 1:12PM PDT until March 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree

branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of a trace

to 1 inch between 3500 and 4000 feet, 1 to 3 inches between 4000

and 5000 feet, and 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet are forecast.

West winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

from the ridge tops to the desert mountain slopes Wednesday

night into Thursday.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County

mountains above 3500 feet, excluding the Santa Anas. Snow could

impact I-15 through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8 through the

San Diego County mountains.

* WHEN…7 PM Wednesday to midnight Thursday night. The highest

impact is forecast to occur Thursday afternoon through Thursday

evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for slippery travel and reduced

visibilities at times in snow and blowing snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.