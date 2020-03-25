Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 1:51PM PDT until March 26 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Much of the Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. This

includes Barstow…Yucca Valley…Landers..and Twentynine

Palms.

* WHEN…Until to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Areas

of blowing dust and sand are likely. Strong crosswinds can also

be expected.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.