today at 10:43 pm
Published 1:51 pm

Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 1:51PM PDT until March 26 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Much of the Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. This
includes Barstow…Yucca Valley…Landers..and Twentynine
Palms.

* WHEN…Until to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Areas
of blowing dust and sand are likely. Strong crosswinds can also
be expected.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

