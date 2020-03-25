Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 1:08PM PDT until March 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree

branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of a

trace to 1 inch at around 4000 feet, 1 to 3 inches between

4000 and 5000 feet, and 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet are

forecast. West winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph from the ridge tops to the desert mountain slopes

Wednesday night into Thursday.

* WHERE…The San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County

mountains above 4000 feet, excluding the Santa Anas. Snow

could impact I-15 through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8

through the San Diego County mountains.

* WHEN…7 PM this evening until midnight Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for slippery travel and

reduced visibilities at times in snow and blowing snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.