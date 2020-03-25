Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 1:37PM PDT until March 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree
branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of a trace
at 3000 to 3500 feet, a trace to 1 inch between 3500 and 4000
feet, 1 to 3 inches between 4000 and 5000 feet, and 3 to 6
inches above 5000 feet are forecast. West winds will increase to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph from the ridge tops to the
desert mountain slopes Wednesday night into Thursday.
* WHERE…The San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
mountains above 4000 feet, excluding the Santa Anas. Snow
could impact I-15 through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8
through the San Diego County mountains.
* WHEN…7 PM this evening until midnight Thursday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for slippery travel and
reduced visibilities at times in snow and blowing snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.