Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 12:16PM PDT until March 27 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6

inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet. Snow could impact I- 15

through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8 through the San Diego

County mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of southwest to west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph. Be prepared for reduced visibilities

at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.