Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 2:26AM PDT until March 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6

inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet. Snow could impact I-15

through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8 through the San Diego

County mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of southwest to west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph. Be prepared for reduced visibilities

at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.