Winter Weather Advisory issued March 26 at 8:58PM PDT until March 27 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet. Snow could impact I- 15
through the Cajon Pass as well as I-8 through the San Diego
County mountains. Snow could even fly as low as 3000 feet late
tonight.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times. Snow covered roads will make travel treacherous.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.