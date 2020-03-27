Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 2:57AM PDT until March 27 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected.
* WHERE…Mountains above 3500 feet. Snow could impact the I-8
through the San Diego County mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibility at times
in blowing snow and fog.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.