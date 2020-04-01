Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 12:56PM PDT until April 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert…including Barstow area.
* WHEN…Now until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like
lightweight tents and outdoor furniture. Isolated power
outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and areas of lofted
dust may lower visibility and make travel difficult along I-15
and I-40.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.