Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 12:36AM PDT until April 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert…including Barstow area.

* WHEN…Now until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like

lightweight tents and outdoor furniture. Isolated power

outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and areas of lofted

dust may lower visibility and make travel difficult along I-15

and I-40.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.