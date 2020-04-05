Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 1:23PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the evening commute on Monday. Tree

branches could fall as well. This could be a record April snow

event in the San Bernardino mountains with total snow

accumulations of 18 to 24 inches, and localized amounts to 48

inches expected.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,

above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…11 PM today to 5 AM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times in fig and blowing snow.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.