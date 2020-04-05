Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 1:23PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to
impossible, including during the evening commute on Monday. Tree
branches could fall as well. This could be a record April snow
event in the San Bernardino mountains with total snow
accumulations of 18 to 24 inches, and localized amounts to 48
inches expected.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,
above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.
* WHEN…11 PM today to 5 AM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times in fig and blowing snow.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.