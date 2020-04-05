Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 3:28AM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the morning commute on Monday. Tree

branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations will be 4

to 12 inches between 5000 to 6000 feet, 1 to 2 feet between 6000

to 7000 feet, and 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,

above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…11 PM this evening to 5 AM Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.