Flash Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:23AM PDT until April 6 at 1:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 130 PM PDT.

* At 1022 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen. Rainfall rates of around 0.75 inch per hour are

occurring in some areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,

Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Ontario.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.