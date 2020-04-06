Flash Flood Warning issued April 6 at 12:09PM PDT until April 6 at 1:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1207 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling across

the warned area. A total of 1 to 2 inches of rain have already

fallen in some areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Rainfall rates are averaging 0.40 to 0.65 inch per hour in

the heaviest rainfall.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario,

Corona, Orange, Rialto and Mission Viejo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.