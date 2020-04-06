Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 1:32PM PDT until April 6 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 430 PM PDT.
* At 131 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated continued heavy rains that
will result in minor flooding in the area. Rainfall rates of 0.20
to 0.40 inch per hour are occurring.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Corona,
Rialto, Chino, Redlands and Yucaipa.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Comments