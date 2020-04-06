Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 4:32PM PDT until April 6 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 430 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy
rain that will likely cause minor flooding in some sections of the
Inland Empire and on the slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rialto,
Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, and Lake Arrowhead.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Comments