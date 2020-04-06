Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 6:30PM PDT until April 6 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1000 PM PDT.

* At 624 PM PDT, Doppler radar detected another band of moderate to

heavy rain over the Inland Empire and the San Bernardino

Mountains. Local law enforcement reported sections of Highway 60

in Moreno Valley were flooded at 530 PM. More rain will likely

cause more urban and small stream flooding through the evening.

Minor flooding and rockslides are possible on Highways 18, 330 and

38 in the mountains.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Rialto,

Redlands, Yucaipa, Lake Arrowhead, Forest Falls and Running

Springs.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.