Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 8:07AM PDT until April 6 at 11:15AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 1115 AM PDT.

* At 807 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will likely

cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

Rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.30 inch per hour are expected through

the morning, with isolated totals to 0.50 inch per hour possible.

This rainfall will cause urban flooding to low lying areas and

ponding on roadways. Small streams and creeks will have rapid

water flow and possible flooding.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,

Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Ontario.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.