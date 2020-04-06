Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at 3:37AM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to
impossible, including during the evening commute. Tree branches
could fall as well. Total snow accumulations will range from 6
to 10 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, 10 to 20 inches
between 6,000 and 7,000 feet, and from 20 to 36 inches above
7,000 feet with local amounts up to 48 inches on the highest
peaks. Areas of south to southwest winds today of 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Winds gradually subsiding tonight and
Tuesday.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,
above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times in heavy snow, blowing snow, and fog.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.