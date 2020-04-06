Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at 3:37AM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the evening commute. Tree branches

could fall as well. Total snow accumulations will range from 6

to 10 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, 10 to 20 inches

between 6,000 and 7,000 feet, and from 20 to 36 inches above

7,000 feet with local amounts up to 48 inches on the highest

peaks. Areas of south to southwest winds today of 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Winds gradually subsiding tonight and

Tuesday.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,

above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times in heavy snow, blowing snow, and fog.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.