Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at 8:15PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible at times. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches, with local amounts of 30 inches, are possible.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,

above 5500 feet. The heaviest snow will occur above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow amounts through 8 PM Monday included 9

inches in Wrightwood at Acorn Canyon, 8 inches at Green Valley

Lake, and 3 inches at Arrowbear.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.