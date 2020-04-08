Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:57AM PDT until April 8 at 12:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1051 AM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain resulting

in some road closures in the Morongo Basin. In Yucca Valley,

rainfall drainage has resulted in elevated washes that are resulting

some closed roadways including Yucca Mesa Road. It is likely that

other area roadways are impacted that cross washes. Reports along

Twentynine Palms Highway have been minor ponding only. The more

significant rainfall is now located between Twentynine Palms

northwest through Barstow.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua

Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.