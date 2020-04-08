Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 10:57AM PDT until April 8 at 12:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1051 AM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain resulting
in some road closures in the Morongo Basin. In Yucca Valley,
rainfall drainage has resulted in elevated washes that are resulting
some closed roadways including Yucca Mesa Road. It is likely that
other area roadways are impacted that cross washes. Reports along
Twentynine Palms Highway have been minor ponding only. The more
significant rainfall is now located between Twentynine Palms
northwest through Barstow.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua
Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.