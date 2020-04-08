Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 11:00AM PDT until April 8 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1057 AM PDT, local law enforcement reported standing water on

roadways in and around the Barstow area. This is resulting in minor

travel impacts on neighborhood and other minor roadways. Rainfall

rates of up to a quarter inch per hour are possible through noon and

could continue or worsen flooding impacts in the area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow,

Trona, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Homewood

Canyon-Valley Wells, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs,

Lenwood, Searles Valley and Nebo Center.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 96.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 21.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.