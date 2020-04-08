Flood Advisory issued April 8 at 11:59AM PDT until April 8 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 215 PM PDT.

* At 1157 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated continued moderate and

occasionally heavy rain that will likely continue minor flooding

from Barstow to Trona. Multiple minor flooding impacts have been

reported in the Barstow area and these will likely continue as

another quarter to half inch of rainfall is possible over the next

few hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua

Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 97 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 22 and 61.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.